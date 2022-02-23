Banks County Elementary fourth graders put their scientist skills to the test this past week through an Agriculture in Education program.
Students have been studying Ecosystems where they have been learning about the flow of energy from the sun to plants to animals to us. Students have also been learning about the interdependency of plants and animals and the balance necessary to keep ecosystems healthy. One of the important components of this unit is the food chain.
The Banks County Farm Bureau purchased owl pellets for all fourth-grade students for the project.
"The classrooms were full of excitement and giggles as students adorned lab coats, gloves, and goggles," leaders state.
Each student was given their scientific tools of tooth picks and tweezers to carefully excavate the many bones found in owl pellets. Students were able to dissect their pellet to find skulls and jaw bones, legs, and hip bones among others.
"We would like to thank the Banks County Farm Bureau for giving our students such an exciting opportunity to learn," school leaders state.
