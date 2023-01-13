Banks County teachers returned from Christmas break on January 3 and began the week with district-wide professional learning.
Teachers gathered at Banks County High School auditorium to learn from best-selling author and speaker John Almarode. Almarode is an Associate Professor of Education at James Madison University in the College of Education.
At James Madison University, he works with pre-service teachers and graduate students. In addition, he actively pursues his research interests, including the science of learning and the design and measurement of classroom environments that promote student engagement and learning.
He began his career in Augusta County, Virginia, teaching mathematics and science to a wide range of students. Since then, Almarode has authored multiple articles, reports, book chapters, and books focusing on topics such as teacher clarity, success criteria, visible learning, and professional learning communities. His wealth of experience has helped him to relate to teachers across all content areas and grade levels.
“He is one of the most outstanding speakers I have had the privilege of hearing. His enthusiasm, practical strategies, and relatability are among the qualities that have resulted in him being one of the only speakers who has been a keynote for GACIS (Georgia Association of Curriculum and Instructional Supervisors) on at least three different occasions, “ stated Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Joy Edwards.
“It was a great session, and I am excited to bring a new level of instruction to my students this semester. It is always great to participate in professional development that gives us additional guidance in the classroom”, stated second-grade teacher Mrs. Ashley Hancock.
Banks County students returned on January 5 to begin the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year.
