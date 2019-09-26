The Alto Town Council, on Sept. 10, held a hearing to address alcohol sales violations at Alto Grocery, that were found on Aug. 29.
Police chief Josh Ivey said there were four separate violations – alcohol was purchased before 9 a.m.; the alcohol purchaser was not ID’d; the alcohol seller had not completed a background check; and gambling machines were on the premises – against the license holder, Alex Lukose.
Ivey said the violations could be dealt with in several ways, including: a warning; $600 fine with all four violations combined; $600 fine per violation; and/or revocation of alcohol license.
Lukose told the council that he had been in business for 28 years with no crimes in the past. He said he had instructed his employees not to sell alcohol before 9 a.m. He said he had put signs up all over the store about the time, as well.
Lukose said the person that sold the alcohol was just filling in for a short period of time at the store and was not a regular employee.
He also told the council that the gaming machines at the store meet the state lottery guidelines.
Lukose said he was already in the process of clearing up all the violations.
The council voted unanimously to combining all four violations and charge Lukose a $600 fine and give him 10 days to clear up all the violations.
Council member Eddie Palmer said Lukose had had plenty of time to educate his employees and get background checks performed.
The council tabled a proposed alcohol ordinance amendment in order to do some more research on the hours of sale.
