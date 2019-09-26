Alto Grocery owner Alex Lukose (standing at right) addresses the Alto Town Council about alcohol sales violations found at the store on Aug. 29. Police chief Josh Ivey (standing at left) outlined the violations and ways to deal with them. Finance director Lisa Turner, council member PJ Huggins and Mayor Audrey Turner, are also shown. Council member Carolyn Cabe and Eddie Palmer, and building inspector Joe Davidson, were also present, but not shown.