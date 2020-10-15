The Alto Town Council unanimously agreed at its Oct. 13 meeting to keep the town’s millage rate the same as last year – 5.58 mills.
The 5.58 mill rate is for the town’s Habersham County residents. The Banks County residents in the town have a millage rate of 0 since the town receives funding from the Banks County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
CURRENT PROJECTS
Also at the meeting, the council discussed several projects being handled by Gordian, including the Alto-Mud Creek water line extension and community center project, both of which Mayor Audrey Turner advised she had signed off on. The generator project has not been signed off on, Mayor Turner said. Mayor Turner voiced concern with Gordian allowing local contractors the chance to bid on the town’s proposed projects.
“We want local contractors to be able to bid,” Mayor Turner said. “It is the local contractors that we call in an emergency and they always respond.”
Council member P.J. Huggins explained the contractor approved by Gordian, JOC Construction, was only approved to come up with the scope of work and then meet with local contractors who will be able to submit bids for the proposed project.
Funding for the projects include both GEMA and FEMA money, Mayor Turner reported.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting:
•Mayor Turner advised the council that she is going to check with the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission to help update the city’s waterline map to include the line size.
•the council heard the September police report given by Police Chief Josh Ivey, including: 84 calls from dispatch; 163 officer generated calls; 78 community contacts; 77 traffic stops; eight safety checks; 106 citations issued; 10 arrests; 2,591 total miles patrolled; and 22,912 GCIC histories run. Council member Eddie Palmer asked about the number of arrests and Ivey advised six of those were for heroin possession.
