By a unanimous vote at the council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Alto Town Council approved the 2021 budgets.
The general fund budget is $835,937 – down $30,392 from the approved budget of $866,329 for 2020. The biggest decrease in revenues for 2021 is expected in background search fees and the biggest decrease in expenses are in public works – street and cleaning services – disposal.
The 2021 water fund budget is within $5,000 of the 2020 water fund budget. The total for 2021 was approved at $494,725 and the 2020 budget was $499,725.
The town’s capital projects fund budget for 2021 is $307,595, compared to the 2020 budget of $310,900.
