The Town of Alto council approved an alcoholic beverage ordinance amendment, at its Dec. 10 meeting, that will establish new hours for the package sale of malt beverages.
Retail sales, and wholesale deal sales of malt beverages or wine or both, are permitted except between the hours of 7 a.m. and 12 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays. No Sunday sales are permitted. No malt beverages or wine shall be sold on Christmas or during the hours of an election on Election Day.
Councilman Eddie Palmer abstained from voting on this issue.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the monthly meeting, the council:
•approved the adoption of the third party inspection ordinance.
•held the first reading of the ordinance to repeal the residential rental registration ordinance previously approved by the council. Building inspector Joe Davidson said the rental registration ordinance was a violation of rights and went against state law. The council previously adopted a rental safety ordinance instead of the rental registration ordinance.
•heard from Mayor Audrey Turner that an issue came up about the location of fire hydrants when a fire was reported on West Coker Road. She said town staff members were working with Banks County fire officials on the location of fire hydrants on the Banks County side of the town.
•received the following monthly police report for November: 73 calls from dispatch – 21 in Banks County and 52 in Habersham County; nine agency assists; 139 officer generated calls; 174 community contacts; 39 traffic stops; three safety checks; 26 citations issued; three arrests made; 2,108 miles patrolled; and 24,537 GCIC histories.
WORK SESSION
At the work session, prior to the council meeting, the council discussed bids received on upgrading the underground fuel tanks at the police department. The council agreed to seek additional information on this issue before any decision is made. The town would need to have firm commitments from other agencies to purchase fuel from the town in order to recoup the charges for this project.
