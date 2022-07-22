A new building inspector company is now serving Alto.
At the city council meeting last week, officials announced that SAFEbuilt, a well-known company that has covered several counties and cities in the surrounding area, including Jackson, Oconee, and Stone Mountain, would now be serving Alto.
Also discussed at the meeting were changes to the agreement to include the addition of a code enforcement requirement at inspection sites.
The council also discussed an increase in fees to cover the cost of inspections with the new company.
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•approved an amendment to the town charter to clarify the role of mayor pro tempore. The amendment includes the resolution of conflicting laws for the position.
•heard that there will be a car and tractor show Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and is $25 per car/tractor. Trophies will be awarded to the winners. All proceeds will go to help save the Historic Homer American Legion Post 215. It will be held at 162 S Grant St in Alto.
•tabled the adding Habersham’s roads and bridges local options sales tax intergovernmental agreement (TSPLOST IGA) to the agenda. Officials raised concerns over the exclusion of nearly 0.2 miles within the town’s limits. The council stated they will not vote on the matter until the issue is fixed within the IGA.
