In a unanimous vote at the Tuesday night council meeting, the Alto Town Council approved a bid for a well house door. The approved low bid, submitted by Chattahoochee Professional Door Inc., Cornelia, was $11,476.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved allowing police chief Josh Ivey to raise the starting pay for GCIC operators to $10 per hour, with an increase to $10.50 per hour after 90 days. Ivey asked for the increase to keep the pay in line with the other surrounding cities. The council also approved increasing the GCIC fee by seven cents per name. Ivey advised a budget amendment could possibly be needed to cover the increase for this year. Raises have been included in the Fiscal Year 2022 proposed budget.
•approved a request from Amos Smith with Steel Kin to hold the Fourth Annual Lupus Awareness Ride on May 8, 2021. The council approved allowing Smith to use the city’s community center and park on South Grant St. for the event. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with kick stands up at 11 a.m. The ride will last for an hour. The fee is $20 per bike/vehicle. T-shirts and $5 BBQ plates will be sold. An auction and raffles will also be included. For more information contact Smith at 706-525-1888. Smith said the funds raised are used to help local individuals suffering with lupus with medication and other expenses.
•received notice from Mayor Audrey Turner that the Harrises had submitted a letter expressing interest in purchasing the city’s property at 289 Cedar Creek Dr. The council agreed to consider the cash offer submitted by the Harrises and make a recommendation at a later date. The Harrises came before the council several months ago seeking to purchase the property, but no deal was made at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.