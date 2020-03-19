The Alto Town Council, on March 10, after meeting in closed session for approximately five minutes, approved two real estate items.
The council unanimously approved keeping the Cedar Creek property where the town previously had a well.
Marvin and Sharon Harris made a proposal to the council in February to purchase the 1.43-acre site for $25,000. The town purchased the property in 2005 for $50,000 for use as a well site. The well was closed approximately two years ago and has since been filled in. There is still a well house on the property.
The council also approved proceeding with the purchase of a .7-acre tract on Smokey Road at a cost of $10,000 plus closing costs.
The property owned by Phillip Ballew is the site of the town’s test well.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the March 10 meeting, the council:
•unanimously approved a legal services agreement to meet the guidelines for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant and loan for three police vehicles.
•approved police chief Josh Ivey and finance director Lisa Turner as the Persons of Contact (POCs) for the USDA loan and grant.
•set a work session meeting for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at city hall for a discussion on Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) projects.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The following events are coming up in the Town of Alto:
•Rabies Clinic – Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the old city hall parking lot on Grant Street. The event is sponsored by Cornerstone Animal Hospital. One-year rabies vaccines for dogs and cats will be $10. Three-year vaccines will be $20 with proof of up-to-date rabies certificate. For more information, call 706-778-0500.
•Clean-Up Day – Saturday, May 16. More information will be announced later.
•Spring Fling Festival and Parade – Saturday, June 6. The parade will begin at 10 a.m., with line up at 9 a.m. The event will include entertainment, foods, activities and various booths.
