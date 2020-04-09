The Alto Town Council held an emergency called meeting on Thursday, April 2 to approve the COVID-19 ordinance and supporting documentation.
This action declares a “public state of emergency” and calls for “social distancing” and “shelter in place” for two weeks the guidelines enacted by the governor.
“To the extent individuals are using shared outdoor spaces, they must at all times, as reasonably possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence,” the ordinance approved in Alto states. “This action is in the best interest of all Alto citizens.”
The ordinance also states that there can not be any gatherings of more than 10 people in the city.
IN ORDINANCE
The ordinance also includes the following:
•Restaurants shall close to the public except to provide takeout, delivery, drive-through or curbside service. Cafeterias in hospitals, nursing homes, higher education institutions or similar facilities shall not be subject to the restrictions contained in this section and may continue normal operations controlled by the rules and regulations applied thereto by the State of Georgia.
•Wineries and breweries shall close to the public except to provide for retail package sales of wine and malt beverages to be consumed off of the premises and specifically prohibits tastings and/or consumption on the premises. During the pendency of this resolution, businesses with a consumption on premises licensed to sell bottled beer and/or bottle wine may allow customers to take such closed bottled beer and/or bottled wine off the premises with takeout meals.
•All establishments providing body care services which require physical contact between the provider and client, including, without limitation, barbering, hair design, cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy, tattooing, body waxing, tanning salons or nail care cannot, by definition, comply with the Social Distancing Requirements. However, these establishments may continue to operate so long as they do not violate the terms of their state licenses, maintain all Social Distancing Requirements for all patrons waiting for services, maintain high levels of sanitation and the patron and provider have mutually agreed to the provision of the services. This paragraph shall not restrict any services performed by or under the direct supervision of a licensed medical doctor, nurse, dentist, physical therapist, chiropractor or other healthcare professional.
•All indoor recreation facilities, including, without limitation, gyms, health studios, yoga, spin or other fitness classes, spas, saunas, indoor amusement facilities, arcades, bowling alleys, pool halls, movie theaters, playhouses and concert venues shall be closed for business. However, these establishments may continue to operate so long as they strictly maintain all Social Distancing Requirements for all patrons and maintain high levels of sanitation. This paragraph shall not restrict any medically prescribed physical therapy, occupational therapy and similar medical treatment modalities performed by a licensed healthcare professional.
•All other retail, commercial or industrial establishments will be permitted to remain open subject to the following restrictions: (i) reasonable steps are taken to ensure that customers, employees and other persons on the premises shall generally not be within six feet of each other for longer than brief periods; and (ii) employees are not suffered or permitted to work if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or residing with anybody exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
•Visitors from locations currently under shelter in place orders are encouraged to abide by those local orders and avoid recreational travel to Alto.
The resolution is in effect through April 30.
Present for the meeting were Mayor Audrey Turner, Mayor Pro Tem Eddie Palmer, council members Carolyn Cabe, James Turner, Allen Fox and P.J. Huggins, police chief Josh Ivey, finance officer Lisa Turner and town clerk Penny Rogers.
