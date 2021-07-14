The Alto City Council approved, on Tuesday, July 13, the purchase of new software for finance and utility billing.
The purchase will be for GWorks software at a one-time of fee of $20,249, plus $7,710 annually.
Finance director Lisa Turner said the transition to the new software is expected to take about four months, with plans to have dual programs through the end of 2021.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the monthly meeting on Tuesday, the council:
•approved a resolution to initiate a referendum election to authorize the issuance of licenses for the package sale of distilled spirits (liquor) in the town as authorized by law. The town previously adopted ordinances for the package sale of beer and wine which remains in effect. The package sale of distilled spirits will be voted on county-wide in Habersham County on a date determined by the Habersham County Election Superintendent.
•unanimously approved a resolution rescinding the council’s April 2, 2020 resolution requiring the use of masks or face coverings in property owned or leased by the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
•approved an industrial water deposit ranging from $250-$500, depending on the type of industry and gallons of water to be used. The industrial water deposit will take effect immediately.
•unanimously approved an inter-governmental agreement with Banks County for the use and distribution of proceeds from the 2022 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for capital outlay projects. The distribution for the proposed $18 million SPLOST will be based on population, with Alto receiving 2.81 percent or a projected total of $505,800.
•received the June police department report, including: 138 calls from dispatch; 314 officer generated calls; 127 community contacts; 67 traffic stops; three safety checks; 70 citations issued; six arrests; 2,419 total miles patrolled; and 30,710 GCIC histories.
