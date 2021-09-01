At the monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 24, the Town of Alto council approved commercial and industrial water deposit rates.
The commercial deposit rate is $250 and the rate for an industrial business is $500.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the monthly meeting, the council:
•discussed two retirement programs from the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA); deferred contributions and pension program. The council agreed that Lisa Turner, chief financial officer for the city, should get details for the deferred contributions plan and present them at the meeting set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14.
•was presented a copy of the release on the new method of issuing burn permits and the requirements that will begin on August 30, 2021.
•met in closed session to discuss contract negotiations. No action was taken.
•received the monthly police department report from police chief Josh Ivey.
•was presented a certificate of commendation from the Sons of the American Revolution Joseph Habersham Chapter in recognition of the display of the United States flag.
•heard resident Sheila Mathis voice her concern with children riding bicycles without helmets on the city streets. City officials agreed to check on safety options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.