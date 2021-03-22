In a called meeting on March 15, the Alto Town Council approved moving ahead with a new waterline at Southgate Road.
The council approved the low bid of $93,235 from Higgins Construction for the project.
A bid of $103,975 was also submitted for the project from S-D Solutions LLC.
