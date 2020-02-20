The Alto Town Council, on Feb. 11, approved its 2020 budgets unanimously.
The General Fund budget of $866,329 was approved. This reflects an increase of $41,439 over the 2019 budget of $824,890. This is an increase of just over 5 percent.
The 2020 water fund budget of $499,725 was approved. This reflects a decrease of $347,480, down from the 2019 budget of $847,205. This is a decrease of over 4 percent.
The announcement in January that Mount Vernon Mills will be closing in March had a substantial effect on the town’s water fund budget for 2020. In the past the mill purchased 51-percent of the town’s water, but that was reduced to 48-percent in 2019.
MONTHLY POLICE REPORT
Police chief Josh Ivey presented the January 2020 police report, as follows: 77 calls from dispatch, 23 in Banks County and 54 in Habersham County; 14 assisting other agencies; 156 officer-generated calls; 103 community contacts; 40 traffic stops; three safety checks; 32 citations issued; two arrests made; 2,019 total miles patrolled; and 28,878 GCIC histories.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Feb. 11 meeting, the council:
•tabled any action on a proposal from Marvin and Sharon Harris to purchase the 1.43-acre site of the town’s former Cedar Creek well.
The Harrises are interested in purchasing the property for the purpose of building a home there.
The town purchased the property in 2005 for $50,000 for use as a well site. The well was closed approximately two years ago and has since been filled in. There is still a well house on the property.
The council will consider the issue again at the March 10 council meeting.
•received notice from council member Allen Fox that people in his neighborhood had asked to have additional checks done by building inspector Joe Davidson. Mayor Audrey Turner told Fox to make the people aware they needed to come to city hall and fill out a complaint form so that the address is available to Davidson.
WORK SESSION
The council held a work session meeting prior to the regular council meeting on Feb. 11 and Scott Carlson, Business Development Representative with Gordian, spoke to the council about the ezIQC services his company provides to city and county governments to help with construction projects.
Entering a contract with Gordian, according to information provided by Carlson, would allow the town to get repairs, renovations, upgrades or time-sensitive work underway quickly. Gordian’s ezIQC solution, available through cooperative purchasing networks, allows the town to access competitively-awarded contractors ready to get started on the project immediately.
Carlson said with ezIQC the town avoids the red tape of traditional procurement, issue POs in days and still satisfy the local competitive-bidding requirements. And all this can be done while taking advantage of cooperative volume discounts.
Carlson said the contract would be for five years, automatically renewable each year. The cost of the project(s) would be at the state contracted price.
The council didn’t take any action on this proposal.
