An Alto fire has been ruled an arson.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that the fire on Feb. 18 on Gilstrap Road was intentionally set.
The fire, which occurred at approximately 4:33 p.m., totally destroyed the 125-year-old, 1300-square-foot residence on the property.
“The structure had been vacant for 16 years and was not connected to utilities,” said Commissioner King. “We are asking for the help of the community in bringing the perpetrator(s) to justice. Anyone with information about this fire is invited to call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”
In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.
