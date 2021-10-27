Service fees for Town of Alto residents are set to increase for 2022.
At the October council meeting on Tuesday, the city council approved, in a 4-1 vote, to raise water, garbage, and animal control fees effective January 1, 2022.
Voting in favor of the motion were Eddie Palmer, Carolyn Cabe, P.J. Huggins and Allen Fox. Voting against the motion was James Turner.
All residential base water rates, both inside and outside the city, will increase $2, with a $1 raise on the tiers.
Commercial and industrial base and tier water rates will increase by $2, also. Residential garbage rates for inside and outside the city will increase by $2.
The inside the city rate for animal control will increase by $1 – from $2 to $3. Animal control is not offered to outside the city residents.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•unanimously approved the 2022 rollback millage rate at 4.952 mills.
•approved, after a discussion of the total investment of $32,000 into the Wolfpen property, taking bids with a minimum of $15,000.
•received notice that Rider Construction would start on road re-surfacing in two weeks.
•received the monthly police report from chief Josh Ivey. Ivey also announced that Officer Groves had been named DUI Officer of the Year with the network.
