Following a public hearing on Monday (Oct. 28), the Alto City Council, in a called meeting, approved the 2019 millage rate at 5.58 mills for Habersham County residents and a rollback to 0 for Banks County residents.
This is the same millage rate as 2018.
Finance director Lisa Turner said keeping the millage rate the same equated to a 1.77 percent total increase in tax revenue – or less than $300.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•met in closed session for approximately 15 minutes to discuss potential litigation. No action was taken.
•approved Mayor Audrey Turner to work with the property owners of the future new well site.
•approved spending $10,025 with MuniCode for republication and codifying of the city’s ordinances. This is a one-time fee and the annual fee will be $900 plus $35 per ordinance for new/updated ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.