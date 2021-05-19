The Banks County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) project list was on the agenda when the Alto City Council met on May 11.
The projects will include: upgrade waterline from railroad tracks on Apple Pie Ridge Road to Whipporwill Way, pave Wynn Shoals Road from pavement to end of road, repair and repave portions of Swiss Lane and other eroding streets and upgrade waterline from the Grant Mill crossing to the end of West Coker Road.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the monthly meeting, the Alto council:
•approved a quote for $26,700 from Thomason Construction to repair and pave Blalock Road.
•unanimously approved a request from the Alto Police Department for support and sponsorship for the police and fire games.
•received a Plaque of Appreciation from Amos Smith thanking the town for the help and sponsorship of the Lupus Awareness Bike Rally held May 8. Smith said $3,000 was raised last year and this year over $10,000 was raised and 117 bikes showed up for the event. Smith said, “I hope to be able to come back next year.” The council was proud of the accomplishment and agreed on another event next year.
•received, from finance director Lisa Turner, two quotes for new software. One more quote is expected. The council agreed that Turner should make a recommendation for the one that will work best for the town’s needs. A decision should be made by the next monthly council meeting set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.
•received notice that the town will be flushing water lines on Monday, May 24-Friday, May 28, throughout the town’s water system. Some residents could experience muddy or cloudy water on these days, which is normal when hydrants are flushed. Citizens should abstain from washing clothes, using hot water or filling pools on these days.
