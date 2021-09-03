An Alto man was arrested with burglary by the Habersham County Sheriff's Office.
Joel Benjamin Heard, 51, was charged with one count of Burglary in the second degree, one count of theft by taking a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Wednesday, August 25, at approximately 2 p.m., Habersham County Sheriff's Office investigators executed a search warrant at 2507 B.C. Grant Road, Alto, as part of an on-going property theft investigation.
The search warrant reportedly resulted in the finding of several stolen items, including a 2020 KTM Motorcycle, related motorcycle gear and accessories, and several items of evidence that provide leads to additional thefts and burglaries inside Habersham County.
Also arrested was Louis Vasquez, 51, Cornelia, who was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of obstruction, and Luca Vandiver, 30, Alto, who had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
The investigation remains on-going.
