An Alto man was sentenced to 20 years probation for second-degree murder charges in the death of his infant son.
Derek Cook, 30, Alto, was first charged on Jan. 27, 2018, with aggravated assault in connection with injuries his infant son, who later died, received. The charges were later changed to malice murder and first-degree cruelty to children.
In Banks County Superior Court last week, he was sentenced on second-degree murder charges by Judge Joe Booth.
Alto police chief Josh Ivey was contacted after the incident occurred by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for a “possible shaken baby” that they had at Scottish Rite Hospital. Ivey spoke with a hospital official at that time about the injuries the 6-week-old received and then contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and requested assistance. Cook was interviewed by the GBI and then arrested.
The baby died after being returned to the home from Scottish Rite Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.