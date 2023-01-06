An emergency administrative order by the Alto mayor was executed related to the water distribution system.

On December 26, 2022, the commercial facility at Phoenix Alto Industrial Investors, LLC, suffered two major water leaks which drained the reservoir of water within the Town of Alto Water Distribution System.

