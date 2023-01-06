An emergency administrative order by the Alto mayor was executed related to the water distribution system.
On December 26, 2022, the commercial facility at Phoenix Alto Industrial Investors, LLC, suffered two major water leaks which drained the reservoir of water within the Town of Alto Water Distribution System.
"The water leaks at the commercial facility at Phoenix Alto Industrial Investors, LLC, has created an emergency situation for the Alto Water Distribution System, in that, the amount of potable water within said system is dangerously low, and it is possible that the system could run out of water, in which would create major disruptions in the operation of the Alto Water System," Alto leaders state.
The Alto Town Council previously adopted an emergency plan which authorizes the mayor, in emergency situations that affect the health, life, and safety of the citizens of the Town of Alto, to exercise actions on an emergency basis. The Alto Town Charter, allows the town council, acting through its chief administrative officer, being the mayor, to exercise emergency powers in order to manage current emergencies.
"The mayor of the Town of Alto, Georgia bas determined that the Alto Water Distribution System is running dangerously low of water, and facing the possibility of the system being out of water, qualifies as a public health and safety emergency, and which would authorize the mayor to promulgate this emergency administrative order," leaders state.
The order includes the following: "Due to the current state of emergency, the mayor does hereby order that no potable water will be provided by the Alto Water Distribution System to major commercial or major industrial users, and until such time as the potable water within the Alto Water Distribution System is restored to normal operating levels. The mayor shall be authorized to give notice of this emergency order to commercial or industrial users by verbal or written notification. Failure of commercial or industrial users to comply with the emergency order of the mayor can result in the water supply being shut off to any user who fails to comply with the order of the mayor."
This emergency order became effective on December 28, 2022, and shall continue in effect until the state of emergency no longer exists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.