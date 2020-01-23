Alto Mayor Audrey Turner offered job information to area residents, in a news release issued on Jan. 14, after news came of the closing of Mount Vernon Mills.
Mayor Turner has spoken with GMRC Workforce Development representatives about hosting a job fair to help assist the community in finding jobs for those that will be displaced. They offer free services to assist in job searches, including preparing resumes, cover letters, applications, GED testing and continuing education to increase skills and set new career goals. Their contact number is 770-538-2727.
The Town of Alto will be posting any job fair information on its website, Facebook page and print and post flyers in city hall.
“As we have received notification of the imminent closing of Mt. Vernon Mills, formerly known as Riegel, our hearts are moved with compassion and much prayer has been spoken for all the families that will be affected by this action,” Mayor Turner wrote in the news release. “Of the over 600 employees, many have worked there most of their lives and some whole families are employed there. We know life always brings change and, according to Romans 8:28 KJV, we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose so we trust that He will lead each one into their new purpose and meet every need according to His mighty power as we look to Him.”
Mayor Turner also addressed the town’s sale of water to the company.
“In the past, the mill purchased 51 percent of our water, but that has been reduced to 48 percent last year,” she said. “We recently had air in our waterlines which caused us to examine the depths of our pumps and did work in several of the wells which has resulted in a substantial increase in the production of water from the wells. The increase has been enough to eliminate our need to purchase water from Demorest and Banks County to meet the needs of the system except for emergency situations. God indeed works in mysterious ways as the situation had presented its own solution with a little work and tightening up the expenditures. We will continue to watch as the reduction of the electricity and supplies needed will offset the loss of revenue, but we will be thankful as He always provides.”
