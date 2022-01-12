The Alto Police Department was awarded a 2022 Car Seat Mini-Grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Injury Prevention Program.
Through the Mini-grant, Banks County Emergency Management and the Alto Police Department will work together to provide car seats and education to financially eligible families in Banks County.
This program is funded by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety to help ensure Georgia's children are safe while riding in motor vehicles.
Since 2007, the education, car seats and booster seats provided through the Mini-Grant prevented serious injury or death and saved over 425 of Georgia's children who were involved in crashes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce fatal injuries by 71 percent among infants and by 54 percent among children ages 1 to 4 years in passenger cars.
"It is our responsibility to keep our children safe," said Josh Ivey. "The Car Seat Mini-Grant is a great opportunity to help our community and help protect our children from serious injuries or death in motor vehicle crashes."
In Banks County, Emergency Management and Alto Police Department staff educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offer car seat inspections and provide car seats and booster seats to financially eligible families. Through the Car Seat Mini-Grant, agencies supporting more than 120 countries are working to keep Georgia's children safe. These programs help families get their children buckled up right, every trip, every time.
For more information about the Banks car seat program, contact the Alto Police Department at 706-778-8028. If you would like more information regarding other counties involved in the program, contact the Georgia Department of Public Health's Child Occupant Safety Project via email at injury@dph.ga.gov or by calling 404-463-1487.
