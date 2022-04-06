The Alto Police Department has received a $8,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). The grant, which will continue through September of 2022, will help finance four new laptop computers with printers which will be utilized by our patrol officers.
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”
In keeping with the Town motto, “Working together to make a difference.”, it is necessary to provide the patrol officers with the technology needed to do the best job possible in keeping the residents safe and healthy. The laptops ensure that vital information is available at all times to protect and provide assistance to all residents and visitors to the Town. The equipment will also provide them with the tools to keep accurate and up to date records daily. We are very grateful to receive the grant.
The Alto Police Department began in 2006 and has continued to slowly grow and has become a integral part of the Town of Alto. They offer other useful services to the residents and those surrounding communities besides the protection that they provide including background checks, fingerprinting and probation services.
For more information on the Alto Police Department’s award, contact Chief of Police Joshua K. Ivey. For more information on GOHS and its highway safety programs visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.
