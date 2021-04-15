In a split vote at Tuesday’s meeting, the Town of Alto council voted to reject an offer to purchase city-owned property.
Following a closed session for approximately 10 minutes, council member Eddie Palmer made a motion to reject the $27,500 offer from Marvin and Sharon Harris to purchase 1.43 acres at 289 Cedar Creek Dr. and council member James Turner voted to retain the property as well. Council members Allen Fox and PJ Huggins were opposed to the motion. Mayor Audrey Turner broke the tie by voting to retain the property.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting:
•the council approved a resolution for a Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) for Habersham County.
•Roslyn Mason asked the council to consider placing a speed bump near her driveway on Wade St. She also filed a loud noise complaint for an individual who plays loud music around her residence.
•Ivey presented the March police department report, including: 84 calls from dispatch – 21 in Banks County and 63 in Habersham County; 14 assist to other agencies; 159 officer generated calls; 243 total officer activities; 61 community contacts; 70 traffic stops; five safety checks; 72 citations issued; nine arrests; 2,451 total miles patrolled; and 25,708 GCIC histories.
WORK SESSION
At the work session prior to the council meeting, the council discussed:
•the amount of funds in the Banks County T-Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) account. The balance is $256,182 through March 2021. The city plans to use these funds for work on Wynn Shoals Rd.
•the amount of Banks County and Habersham County SPLOST funds - $296,559 through March 2021.
•a meeting with Banks County Board of Commissioners Chairman Charles Turk on May 6 to present a project list for a 2022 Banks County SPLOST. Mayor Turner advised police chief Josh Ivey had asked to have public safety added to the project list for 2022, if possible.
•plans to flush water lines on Monday and Tuesday, May 10 and 11. Mayor Turner reminded everyone to run water before the flushing begins to drink and cook with. She also said residents would need to run their outside spigots after the flushing before using water inside the house again.
•the installation of pipes on Tuesday, April 13, for the Southgate project; the pads getting poured for the city’s generators; and the condition of Blalock Rd., which is washing away.
