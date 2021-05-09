Two Alto residents were recognized at Piedmont University.
Leslie Lopez of Alto received the Dean's Excellence in Leadership Award at Piedmont University. The award goes to a graduating student who exemplifies leadership while also excelling scholastically. Lopez is president of the Student Government Association and involved in many other organizations, including Zeta Tau Alpha.
Lopez also received the Outstanding Student Employee Award, Institutional Advancement.
A Rising Star Awards went to Noah Irwin of Alto. Recipients exemplify outstanding leadership ability, contribute to campus life and demonstrate the potential for other leadership roles.
