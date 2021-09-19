A vehicle stolen in Banks County was found abandoned and had been intentionally set on fire, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
The fire occurred on Grant Mill Road in Alto around 3:37 a.m. on Monday, September 13.
“The vehicle was owned by Valor Concrete Construction, LLC, and was stolen from their parking lot on North County Line Road,” said Commissioner King. “We are asking for the help of the community in bringing the perpetrators to justice. Anyone with information about this Banks County fire is invited to call my Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Banks County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation. In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.
