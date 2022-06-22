The Town of Alto will hold a special election on Tuesday, November 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., to fill two council seats on the Alto Town Council.
Post 1 and Post 5 of the council are vacant due to the resignation of Turner Griffith and the appointment of P. J. Higgins to fill the remaining term of mayor.
To qualify for these positions, the qualifying period will be open August 1, 2022, and will continue through Friday August 2, 2022. The hours of qualifying will be Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (except a one-hour lunch break beginning at 1 p.m. each day) and 8:30 a.m. – noon on Friday.
The qualifying fee for each council seat will be $35. These seats may be filled by any resident of the Town of Alto, and all qualified candidates are encouraged to run.
LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE
The last day to register to vote in this election is October 11. Early voting will begin Monday, October 17, and continue until October 28, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center.
Saturday voting will be held on October 22 and October 29, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center.
The advance voting week will be October 31- November 4, from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center.
Election Day voting will be November 8, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the Mud Creek Precinct.
FLUSHING WATER/FIRE HYDRANTS
As a requirement of the Town of Alto Corrosion Control Program, the town will be flushing water and fire hydrants on June 2, - June 30, throughout the town water system. Muddy or cloudy water on these days is normal and to be expected, leaders state. Be sure to avoid washing clothes using hot water during these days due to the pull of sediment into your water heater. Also, avoid filling pools on these days. If there are any questions, contact the Alto Water Department Director Gary Kimbral at 706-968-3253.
FREE FOOD
City leaders announced that there will also be free food plates available for those in need on July 2 from 11 a.m. until resources run out. Amos Smith of Alto has volunteered to service the area in observance of Independence Day. This will be in the Big Lots Shopping Center near the fire department in Cornelia. All are welcome, and donations are greatly appreciated. For more information, contact Amos Smith at 706-525-1888.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•is working to conduct interviews for Building Inspections Services. Once a company is hired, the council will then agree on building permit details, such as permit rates. The council members stated that they have met with several companies to find one who meet the needs of Alto and are hoping to have more details at next month’s meeting.
•brought forth new information regarding the Community Center, which is now available for rent in July. They agreed on a $150 deposit for renters who are Alto residents. The space will be available for booking in three-hour intervals. There will be a detailed procedures list for all renters, which will provide information on booking requirements, clean-up, and other renting conditions.
•agreed to sign the Banks County Roads and Bridges special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) intergovernmental agreement. The projected sales tax collection for the Town of Alto would be $704,000.
•approved the request by Alto citizen Amos Smith for a charity car show. The car show is set for Saturday, Oct 1, at the Community Center in Alto. All proceeds will go towards children’s cancer research organizations. Volunteers for car show judges are welcome.
