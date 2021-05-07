An Alto woman has been arrested on drug charges after a five-month investigation by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Banks County Sheriff’s Office and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Agents
Stacey Lynn Collins, 43, of Alto, was arrested after a traffic stop on May 6. Five 1-gallon bags of methamphetamine were discovered in the vehicle she was driving.
As a result of the investigation that was conducted, two search warrants were conducted. One of the search warrants was executed at Collins’ residence located at 205 Martin Drive in Alto. The search warrant led to the additional seizure of approximately eight ounces of methamphetamine and a variety of prescription pills (Schedule II and Schedule IV) to include Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Alprazolam, as well as a firearm.
A second search warrant was executed at an outbuilding located on a piece of property on Free Drive in Cornelia which resulted in the seizure of approximately 564 marijuana cigarettes.
The approximate street value of the methamphetamine is $81,000.
Collins is being charged with the following: Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
The ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM (@AppalachianRDEO) or at 706-348-7410 or contact their local sheriff’s office or police department.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following sheriff’s offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, the Toccoa Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
