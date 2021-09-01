On Wednesday, August 25, at approximately 5:30 p.m., several female inmates at the Habersham County Detention Center became ill and required transport to the Habersham County Medical Center for treatment.
Habersham County Sheriff's Office criminal investigators, agents from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), and agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations responded to the jail and initiated an investigation into the incident.
The preliminary findings of the investigation have revealed that Chassy Leigh Abbott, 32, Alto, was booked into jail earlier Wednesday morning. Abbott reportedly used her own body to smuggle suspected drugs into the jail and, once in her assigned cell block, distributed the drug to several other inmates. All of the inmates that consumed the suspected drug subsequently required treatment at the hospital. One inmate required admittance to the hospital and the remaining inmates were treated and returned to the detention center.
As a result of these findings, Chassy Leigh Abbott faces additional charges of one count of Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule 1 Narcotic, four counts of Reckless Conduct and one count of Possession of Drugs by an Inmate.
Ginger Bridges, 41, Cornelia, another inmate, was also charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule 1 Narcotic and one count of Possession of Drugs by an Inmate.
The investigation remains open and additional charges may be forthcoming.
(0) comments
