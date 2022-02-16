The Toccoa/Northeast Georgia Chapter of National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) held its monthly meeting at the X Factor Grill on Doyle Street in downtown Toccoa. The speaker was Tim Miller, Chaplain for Amedisys who specializes in Alzheimer's information.
Pastor Miller spoke to the difficult situation caused by memory loss and emphasized that aging is different from Alzheimer's. The dreadful disease for which there is yet a cure can occur at any age and two-thirds of the patients are women. Several handouts were distributed for a better understanding of the disease. All contributions to NARFE Alzheimer's are used for research and members encourage monthly contributions from members as well as inviting the community in our efforts to find a cure.
Following the program and lunch, the business meeting was held and our newly-elected Legislative Officer Scott Brennan reported on several bills in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate that are supported by NARFE for the benefit of its members and other current and retired federal employees.
The Toccoa/NE Georgia NARFE Chapter 1818 will hold the next meeting on Monday, February 21, at the X Factor Grill at 10:30 a.m. The speaker will be Stephens County Sheriff Randy Shirley.
"We extend a special invitation to current and retired federal employees to attend the meeting to learn more about your benefits and how NARFE can be of assistance with information and respond to questions about retirement," leaders report.
First-timers received a free meal. For more information, contact the NARFE local chapter at mjfarms100@aol.com.
