Amanda Dale, former Banks County Primary School principal, will serve as Director of Federal Programs and Assessment for the school system.
She brings over 17 years of classroom and leadership experience and holds advanced degrees from Piedmont University, Brenau University and Liberty University.
‘I am excited about serving the students, teachers, parents, and community members of Banks County," Mrs. Dale states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.