Amber Morris, a high school senior at Banks County High School, has been named 2022 STAR Student for Region 4.
The announcement was made by the Banks County Chamber/CVB, region chair for the PAGE STAR program.
Amber selected Lara Jackson, Information Technology-Digital Design/Yearbook instructor at Banks County High
School, as her STAR teacher.
"We are very proud of Amber and Ms. Jackson and the academic excellence they exemplify at Banks County High School," said Alicia Andrews, executive director at the Bank County Chamber/CVB.
The Page Student Achievement Recognition (STAR) program, in its 54th year, is sponsored, administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE). Since its creation in 1958, the STAR program has honored nearly 28,500 students and the teachers selected as the most influential to their academic achievement. To obtain the 2022 STAR nomination,high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average. STAR begins each year in participating high schools throughout Georgia when the STAR Student is named and chooses a STAR Teacher to share in this recognition.
The students and their teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in their communities from one of the more than 170 statewide civic organizations and businesses that serve as local sponsors of the STAR program. Students then compete for school system titles,and those winners compete for region honors.
Region winners compete for the honor of being named State PAGE STAR Student. STAR Teachers continue on with their STAR Students at every level of the program.
The Professional Association of Georgia Educators honors outstanding students and educators and encourages academic excellence through competitive academic initiatives such as PAGE STAR, the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades and the PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon.
The Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) is a statewide professional association of more than 95,000 educators, administrators and support personnel. PAGE provides professional learning to enhance competence and confidence,build leadership and increase student achievement while providing the best in membership, legal services and legislative support. To learn more, visit the website at www.pageinc.org.
