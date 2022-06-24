Amber Morris, Banks County High School Class of 2022 valedictorian, was recognized at a ceremony at the State Capitol.
On June 11, Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp hosted valedictorians from high schools across Georgia in a ceremony celebrating their success at the State Capitol. The Governor and First Lady, joined by leaders from Georgia’s higher education institutions, to reward these students’ excellence with a token of their appreciation, and to wish them the best as they continue to grow as people and professionals.
“Marty and I want to join your loved ones, your teachers, and your community in congratulating all of this year’s valedictorians from across the great State of Georgia," Gov. Kemp said. "This remarkable academic achievement is just the latest milestone on a path of continued scholastic and professional success. We are proud of all that you have accomplished and look forward to all you will contribute to your respective fields in the years to come as some of our brightest minds. As you do so, we hope many of you will continue to call Georgia home and build lives and careers right here in the Peach State.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.