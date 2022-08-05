The American Legion will be having a motorcycle ride on Saturday, Aug. 6. Registration is 10 a.m. Kick stand up is at 11 a.m. at the American Legion, Historic Homer Hwy. 441 South, Homer.
A BB! sandwich box will be available for $8, starting at 11:30 a.m. A bake sale will also be available.
