A lighted Christmas parade was held in Baldwin Tuesday evening. This year’s theme was “Angels Among Us," which highlighted all the members of the community, living or in legacy, that have touched the lives of others in a profound way.
Mayor Joe Elam said, "We want to honor our Veterans, first responders, public servants like teachers/professors, public health professionals (CNAs, doctors, nurses), faith leaders and so many others."
This year’s grand marshal for the parade was Laura Saucedo Flores, the mother of fallen DeKalb County Police Officer, Edgar Isidro Flores, who grew up in Baldwin. Officer Flores was shot and killed in the line of duty on December 13th, 2018, four days before his 25 birthday. The incident took place during a traffic stop on Candler Road, near I-20. The suspect fled on foot and opened fired as Flores pursued him. The man was later shot and killed after he shot a police canine that located him hiding behind a nearby business. The canine was critically wounded.
Officer Flores had served with the DeKalb County Police Department for 18 months.
After the parade, participants and visitors gathered in Baldwin’s Memorial Park which was dedicated in memory of officer Flores. A monument unveiling ceremony then took place, honoring its fallen native hero. The monument features text in both English and Spanish. The monument was designed by Chris and Leigh Ammons, owners of Ammons Grave Restoration.
