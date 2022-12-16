A lighted Christmas parade was held in Baldwin Tuesday evening. This year’s theme was “Angels Among Us," which highlighted all the members of the community, living or in legacy, that have touched the lives of others in a profound way.

Mayor Joe Elam said, "We want to honor our Veterans, first responders, public servants like teachers/professors, public health professionals (CNAs, doctors, nurses), faith leaders and so many others."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.