A woman reported a case of animal cruelty to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office when she said someone shot her donkey with paintballs.
The woman told a deputy that someone shot her donkey with paintballs two times. She added that it was struck on the lower rear hind quarters, and she believes the offender was aiming for the testicles.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office include the following:
•simple assault at Scottish Inn, located at Banks Crossing, during a dispute between a man and woman that became physical.
•shoplifting at Walmart at Banks Crossing when a man used the self-scanner to check out and did not scan three items.
•vehicle fire at an Apple Pie Ridge Road, Alto, location.
•simple battery during a dispute between a couple at an English Road, Homer, location.
•a man reported that he was driving on Thompson Street, Homer, when a rock came from the road and struck his vehicle, damaging the windshield.
•aggravated stalking at a Highway 105, Baldwin, address when a man violated a temporary protective order.
•interference with custody at a Homer address.
•an Alto woman said a family member called and made threatening remarks to her.
•a Samples-Scales Road, Homer, woman reported that jewelry, money and a debit card were stolen from her home.
•tool box stolen from a Hwy. 51 South, Homer, location.
•prescription pain medication stolen from an Indian Village Trail, Maysville, residence
•criminal solicitation when a woman said a man offered her money to go to his motel room and asked her if she was looking for a “baby daddy.”
•chainsaw taken from a storage building at an Echols Road, Alto, address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.