The Banks County Chamber CVB Annual Dinner will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m., at Grant Hills Farm, located at 29 Waynes Lane, Commerce.
The theme is "Shake, Rattle & Roll" with those attending encouraged to dress in 1950s clothing. There will be a meal, silent auction and entertainment.
To register, go online to BanksCountyGA.biz/events or call the office at 706-335-4866. Individual tickets are $50 and tables are $400.
All proceeds to to the scholarship fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.