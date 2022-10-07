The annual Banks County Farm Bureau dinner was held Thursday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with a barbecue meal, door prizes and the appointment of directors being among the highlights of the evening.
The nominating committee recommended electing the following board members for another two-year term: Freddie Dalton, Margie Ward, Mike Gordon, William Reems and Will Ramsey.
Music was provided by The Welborns. Those on the program included: Jerry Gordon, welcome and pledge; Sammy Reece, introduction of guests; Jimmy Morrison, led business session; Chad Reed, spoke on Farm Bureau insurance; and Ann Gordon, reported on Women’s Committee.
The Banks County 4-H served as co-hosts of the event and assisting with serving the meal and handing out the door prizes.
