Investigation Yields Multiple Arrests and Trafficking Amounts of Methamphetamine
The Appalachian Drug Task Force made an arrest in Mt. Airy on methamphetamine tracking changes.
On Monday, July 26, 2021, a search warrant was executed at 300 Jud Pitts Road in Mt. Airy, Georgia. As a result of the search warrant, five grams of methamphetamine, approximately 20 grams of marijuana, two firearms and bulk U.S. Currency, approximately $6,000, were seized as evidence in a drug trafficking investigation than began in February 2020. A vehicle, one motorcycle and three four-wheelers were also seized from the property where the search warrant was executed.
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mt. Airy Police Department, and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office were involved in the investigation.
Arrested were:
•Johnny Ray Jordan, age 42, of Mt. Airy, charged with four counts of criminal conspiracy, four counts of distribution, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of marijuana.
•Thomas Blair Carter, age 55, of Mt. Airy, charged with one count criminal conspiracy trafficking, six counts of sale of methamphetamine and six counts of trafficking methamphetamine.
•Jennifer Marie Sullivan, age 35, of Mt. Airy, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of marijuana.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM (@AppalachianRDEO) or at 706-348-7410 or contact your local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: Banks County, White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, the Toccoa Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
