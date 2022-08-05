The Banks County Extension Office will host a safe home food preservation class on September 21.
The class will cover the principles behind canning safely at home and participants will get the chance to can apple butter made with locally grown apples.
The class will be held at the Banks County Extension Office, located at 413 Evans Street in Homer from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is $15. Registration is required, as spots are limited.
Contact the extension office at 706-677-6230 or susie.burton@uga.edu with questions about the class or any other questions about safe home food preservation.
UGA Extension an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action, Veteran, Disability Institution. If you are an individual with a disability who may require assistance or accommodation in order to participate in or receive the benefit of a service, program, or activity of UGA, or if you desire more information, contact the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.