Banks County Head Start/Pre-K is now taking applications for the 2022-2023 school year via the website, www.ndo.org.
This is only a pre-application and does not guarantee that your child will have a slot in the program. Families will be contacted by the center to complete the application process.
"The program provides children with a learning environment and varied experiences which will help them develop socially, physically, intellectually, and emotionally in a manner which is appropriate for their age and stage of development," states director Jan Bertrang."The educational program includes experiences designed to meet the individual differences and needs of participating children. A nutritious breakfast and lunch are served. The center does not provide transportation."
HEAD START
Enrollment status is based on income eligibility. Children must turn 3 or 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2022.
Requirements are: Proof of child’s age; proof of household income; and child’s insurance card (if available).
GEORGIA PRE-K
Enrollment status is on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must turn 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2022.
Requirements are: Proof of child’s age; proof of Residency (utility bill, etc.); Social Security Card (if available); and child’s insurance card (if available).
Contact Bertrang, Shelia Mullins (Family Partner) or Donna Conner (Family Partner) at 706-677-2963 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.