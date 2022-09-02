Banks County government is taking applications to fill three seats on the development authority and one seat on the planning commission.
Those interested in serving are asked to call 706-677-6800 to request an application and a description of the position or go to www.bankscountyga.org/bc - complete the webform and submit online by the below deadline. You can download the application and return the completed form to the Commissioners’ office located at 150 Hudson Ridge, Suite 1, Homer, GA by noon on Friday, September 9, 2022 or email the completed application to jgailey@co.banks.ga.us.
