Dear Editor,
Keep Banks County Beautiful wishes to thank everyone who registered for the 19th annual Christmas Decorating Contest.
The judges had a great time driving through the county looking at Christmas lights. It was a difficult decision to choose the winners in the categories. We did not have any applicants for the business category, so there are two winners.
Jackie Pierce of 256 Athens Street, Homer, won for the Children’s Delight category. It may have been the lighted snowflakes and the large Santa that caught the children’s imaginations.
Shane Fitzpatrick at 168 Gillespie Road, Homer, won for the Classic Category. He has a lovely big white farmhouse decorated with greenery and white lights. It even had a large sign that says “It’s A Wonderful Life” over the porch. At the entrance, on both sides of the entryway, are huge green wreaths that really set the scene.
We also have an honorable mention. Kelly Forrester of 1591 Dock Lawrence Lane, Alto, received an honorable mention due to the amazing number of lights.
We wish we could give all who entered the recognition they deserve.
We hope everyone had fun decorating for the Christmas Decorating Contest and also hope people are planning their decorations for the 20th annual Decorating Contest next year!
Sincerely,
Leslie George
Keep Banks County Beautiful
Director
