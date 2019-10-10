Join the Arbor Day Foundation in Oct. and receive 10 colorful trees and bushes.
“The Arbor Day Foundation will brighten up your fall,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Members will especially enjoy these trees during the autumn months because they’ll add abundant, vibrant color to any yard or landscape for years to come.”
The free trees are part of the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation’s Trees for America campaign, a program dedicated to environmental stewardship through the planting of trees.
The trees will be shipped postpaid at the right time for planting, between Nov. 1 and Dec. 10. The six - to 12-inch trees are guaranteed to grow or they will be replaced free of charge. Planting instructions will be enclosed with each shipment of trees.
To receive free trees, visit arborday.org/october or send a $10 membership contribution by Oct. 31 to: Arbor Day Foundation 10 Colorful Trees and Bushes 100 Arbor Ave. Nebraska City, NE 68410.
