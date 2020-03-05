The Rinehart R100 Archery Shoot will be coming to Homer March 6 - 8 hosted by the Banks Country Archery Team and located at the Banks County Recreation Area.
Featuring 100 different targets to shoot, from elephants, giraffes and bats to bears, flamingos and even the elusive Sasquatch, the weekend-long event is for every level archer from beginner through advanced. Events include everything from the serious to the zany with 67 of the targets coming from Rinehart’s 3D line including elk, boars, big game and more. There will also be 33 specially-made custom targets — some weird, some wacky — that you will only see at R100 Shoot events. Event organizers encourage participants to start as early as possible if they plan to try to shoot all 100 targets.
“This is our 17th year sending the R100 Archery Tournament on tour and we’re proud to host thousands of archers across the country each spring/summer that encourages families to just get outdoors and have fun shooting archery,” said James McGovern, president of Rinehart Targets. “We look forward to seeing all of the archers (both novice and experienced) in our first stop, Homer.”
The weekend will include games, novelty shoots, raffles and the opportunity to win a number of prize packages provided by event sponsors like Lancaster Archery Supply, Treelimb Quivers, Sword Sights, AAE, QAD, Vortex Optics, GAS Bowstrings and more. Attendees can pre-register for the event at r100.org and save up to $10. Participants can also register onsite at the start of the event.
Since 2003 the Rinehart R100 has been providing archery lovers with an event designed for participants of all levels and ages. The event is focused on family fun and introducing new shooters to the great sport of archery.
The combination of venues and an opportunity to spend a day finding the 10 ring of "The Best Archery Targets in the World" makes this event a must for all outdoor enthusiasts, young and old, organizers state. The annual multi-city event takes place through the spring, summer and fall. Last year, the events drew more than 10,000 archers. This year, the tour will stop in 15 cities across the United States including Homer, Ga.; Roanoke, Texas; Grants Pass, Ore.; Harrisburg, Ill.; Conway, Ark.; Staunton, Va.; Franklin, Pa.; Meeker, Colo.; Sturbridge, Mass.; Palmyra, Mo.; Wabash, Ind.; Sparta, Wisc.; Fayette, Iowa; Saginaw, Mich.; and Robbinsville, N.J.
For more information on the shoot, rules, and event registration, visit: www.r100.org.
