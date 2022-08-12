The Toccoa / Northeast Georgia Chapter 1818 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) held its monthly meeting at X Factor Grill in downtown Toccoa on July 18.
The program was provided by Chapter Vice President David Hinson, an innovative planner for programs who is also an avid action photographer and enjoys capturing the best of the scenes with cowboys and horses.
"This made for an interesting program for the members and guests as they received an up-close view of the events," organizers stated.
The Chapter’s next meeting will be Monday, August 15, at 10:30 a.m. at X Factor Grill with a dutch treat lunch following the program of community.
Chapter members are reminded to bring their August edition of the NARFE magazine with the ballot as there will be a discussion on the election of national officers and the proposed changes to the by-laws.
"We extend a special invitation to all current and retired federal employees and their guests to attend our meetings," leaders state.
NARFE is the organization that represents and provides assistance to its members and is known as the “federal benefits experts.” NARFE is the only organization that exists solely to protect the benefits of active and retired federal employees and their families. For more information, email mjfarms100@aol.com. Eligible members as first times get a free lunch.
Jane Finley is NARFE Chapter 1818 President.
