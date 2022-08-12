FEDERAL EMPLOYEES MEET

Pictured from left are: David Hinson, Terry Biering, Dorothye Abramson, and Alex Chambers. Picture provided by Chapter Photographer Anelia Chambers

The Toccoa / Northeast Georgia Chapter 1818 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) held its monthly meeting at X Factor Grill in downtown Toccoa on July 18.

The program was provided by Chapter Vice President David Hinson, an innovative planner for programs who is also an avid action photographer and enjoys capturing the best of the scenes with cowboys and horses.

