Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler has reported that all Regional Commissions recorded a rise in unemployment rates in August.
“As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search for seasonal, full-time, and part-time employees to fill vacancies in preparation for the holiday employment season,” said Commissioner Mark Butler.
In the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, which includes Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, and White counties, the August preliminary unemployment rate was up three-tenths to 2.7 percent over the month, the rate was 2.9 percent one year ago.
The labor force was up 91 over the month and down 125,016 over the year, to 237,096.
The number of employed was down 618 over the month and down 121,068 over the year, to 230,699.
Initial claims were down 198 (-22%) over the month, and down 311 (-30%) over the year, to 717.
Initial claims were down over the month in manufacturing and trade, and down over the year in accommodation and food services and trade.
There were 3,443 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.