Local students have been named to the dean’s list the University of North Georgia for fall semester for achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours and having no grade than a B.
Those named were:
•Jarom Humphries of Baldwin.
•Rachelle Vahey of Homer.
•Caleb Giles of Homer.
•Mckenzie Mcduffie of Baldwin.
•Janki Patel of Homer.
•Clifford Hardesty of Homer.
•Maggie Dyer of Baldwin.
•Ashley Acton of Homer.
•Tybee Denton of Homer.
•Abigail Franklin of Homer.
•Mia Simpson of Baldwin.
•Genna Langford of Homer.
•Deyci Vallejo of Baldwin.
