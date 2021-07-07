An armed robbery occurred Wednesday morning, July 7, at My Georgia Credit Union on Evans Street in Homer.
"No injuries have been reported and the bank is now secure," Sheriff Carlton Speed reports. "There will be a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. The suspects have fled the scene prior to our arrival."
The investigation is continuing and more details will be released as they become available.
